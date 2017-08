It is an epic battle of the wits in front of witnesses at a zoo in Utah.

In one corner, elephant. In the other, goose. There’s no word how it started, but the battle turned up on video. The elephant tries his best to spray the goose with water to get the goose to stop buggin’ him. That didn’t do much to hurt the goose. Goose flapped over and landed on the elephant’s back to torment him.

A battle of the ages we didn’t know we wanted.