How Do You Feel About People Recording Concerts On Their Phones?

It seems people at live shows these days have replaced lighters with cell phones. It used to be a thousand lighters lit up to signify an important or emotional moment in a show. We’ve devolved from light from a fire to light from an LED screen.

These days, it’s impossible to attend any sort of live concert without the glare of someone’s phone sneaking in to your peripheral vision. Is that just the way of the world now, and is someone we should all be used to at this point? Probably not. You’re there to enjoy a live performance, right? So why watch your phone when the real thing is right in front of you?

Most artists these days have begun to tell their audiences to just put the phones away and enjoy the experience.

Some artists have more direct methods to encourage fans to put their phones away…

Have you seen most of the footage from these recordings? It’s not that good. So what’s the point? Most of the time, we’d guess it’s for the social media likes. It’s not enough to go and enjoy a concert anymore, you need everyone to know you have a life. But for some, it’s just for a memory that they’d like to keep and go back to. It’s nice remembering things, but sometimes memory fades, and videos last forever.

And there are some special cases where we might be able to let people recording concerts slide, like any Kanye concert, really. Chances are high that he’ll go on some abject rant about whatever, and it is nice to have video of such incidents.

That being said, we’d prefer if people just put the phones away, and take in the entire experience in front of them. Live in the now, people!

Via Alt Press

