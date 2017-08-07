Previously, doubt had been cast on the legitimacy of the diary by James Maybrick, a nineteenth-century cotton merchant from Liverpool. The diary was published in 1993, more than 100 years after his death.

The Telegraph reports that, in the 9,000-word volume, Maybrick confessed to the brutal murders of five women in the East End of London, as well as one prostitute in Manchester.

“I give my name that all know of me, so history do tell, what love can do to a gentleman born. Yours Truly, Jack The Ripper,” he signed off, at the end of the diary, according to The Telegraph.

“It follows that James Maybrick is its most likely author. Was he Jack the Ripper? He now has to be a prime suspect, but the disputes over the Ripper’s identity may well rage for another century at least”.

-source via foxnews.com