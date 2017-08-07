Domino’s Pizza Driver Walks Delivery After Car Breaks Down

Ashley Schafer had her “faith in humanity” restored when Benjamin Houston arrived at her doorstep in Flint, Michigan with her order from Domino’s Pizza in hand.

This wasn’t just your run-of-the-mill delivery, though. Schafer’s pizza had not arrived even an hour after placing the order. She was about to call her Domino’s and “have a fit” when she heard a knock on the door. A Domino’s manager was at her step, saying she was concerned because Houston’s car broke down, and he was worried, because Houston happens to be deaf.

Houston waited in his car for a while, but decided to complete his deliveries on foot. He said, “I don’t like sitting in a car doing nothing for so long. Even though the area where I live is not safe for people to walk, especially a deaf person.” More than two hours later, Houston arrived at her house, pizzas in hand. It meant the world to her that Houston completed his deliveries, despite the notable lack of car.

To show her appreciation, Schafer created a GoFundMe page in order to help grow the funds for Houston to fix his car.

It seems the two have remained close, as well. Houston said he’d make the delivery all over again, and called Schafer a “blessing” for all she’s done for him.

Via KDVR

