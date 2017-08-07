Deep Ellum Live To Reopen As Canton Hall This October

The concert venue Deep Ellum Live closed its doors in 2004.

Around this time last year, Clint and Whitney Barlow, the owners of both Trees and the Bomb Factory, announced their intention to bring the venue back from the dead, and they are proud to announce they have succeeded.

The newly rebranded Canton Hall is scheduled to open October 31, and will surely be a welcome addition to the ongoing revitalization of Deep Ellum.

The facility is around 12,500 square feet, and will host acts somewhere in between Trees and Bomb Factory, along with other concerts and private events.

Via D Magazine

