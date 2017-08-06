New Poll Shows Which Swear Words Audiences Hate Hearing the Most in Movies

Good to know which words not to use when writing a screen play.

A new Harris Poll shows which swear words movie audiences find the most offensive. Turns out younger audiences don’t mind offensive language as much as older audiences. The Hollywood Reporter say that using “Jesus Christ” to swear is the biggest offense, with 33 percent of the general public saying they’d be less likely to see a movie if they knew beforehand of that particular piece of dialogue. “Goddam” was second at 32 percent and “fuck” was third with 31 percent. Among sexes, 37 percent of females say “fuck” bothers them in movies while only 26 percent of males agree. Do these words bother you when watching a movie?