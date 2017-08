Usain Bolt Loses His Final 100m Race, Finishes in 3rd

The fastest man in the world was beat by two Americans.

Though Bolt may have lost, he still holds the record for fastest 100m at 9.58 seconds. Justin Gatlin and¬†Christian Coleman beat Bolt by¬†.03 seconds in the 100m. Bolt finished in 3rd with a 9.95 in the men’s 100m sprint at the World Athletic Championships in London. Coleman finished 2nd with 9.94 and Gatlin 1st with 9.92. Talk about a close race. Bolt won’t have the perfect ending to a great career but still has a chance to take home one more win in his final 4x100m relay race with Jamaica next Saturday.