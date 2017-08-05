Three MORE People Sue Usher For STD Diagnosis

This is not going very well with Usher since he will get sued by three more people who accused the singer that he didn’t mention he had an STD, said in an article on E! Online.

Two of the accusers have been remained private, but the third person will have a press conference after they file the lawsuit.

In the court documents, Usher, who is now 38, was diagnosed with an STD back in 2009/2010. A woman back in 2012 filed a lawsuit against him where they both settled with Usher paying around $1.1 million.

In the state of California, it is illegal to transmit STD, if the person doesn’t know.

Be careful out there folks! Be sure to get checked!

-Marco A. Salinas