This 8-Mile Drive Is Said To Be The Most Haunted Road In Texas

If you’re willing to travel about 4-hours south of Dallas, you just might experience something that’s truly supernatural.

As you can see in the video above, there’s something unexplainable happening at the end of the 8-mile stretch of Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas (off FM787; which travels north to FM1293). Where is that ghostly light coming from?

According to legend, a train conductor was decapitated in a terrible accident (the road used to be a railroad route). Since then, he’s made his presence known through the glow of a lantern that used to hang at the front of his train. Visitors have even commented about how the light at the end of the tree-draped and eerie dirt road never seems to get any closer…even the farther you drive down the road.

Check out some of the spooky pictures below!

#braggroad#ghostroad#nearboumount#scary#roadtrip#eightmiles A post shared by Samantha Gill (@sammigill22) on Apr 6, 2013 at 4:20pm PDT

The wheels on the bus go mndbdjajdbrjdj ndhdshns msnd #laamphotography #easttexasphotography #ghostroad #braggroad #haunted #hauntedhistory #mighthavetogoback #potd #whatintarnizzle A post shared by Laura (@laamphotography) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Source: KKTX, OnlyInYourState & TexasEscapes

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.