This 8-Mile Drive Is Said To Be The Most Haunted Road In Texas

August 5, 2017 1:00 AM
If you’re willing to travel about 4-hours south of Dallas, you just might experience something that’s truly supernatural.

As you can see in the video above, there’s something unexplainable happening at the end of the 8-mile stretch of Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas (off FM787; which travels north to FM1293).  Where is that ghostly light coming from?

According to legend, a train conductor was decapitated in a terrible accident (the road used to be a railroad route).  Since then, he’s made his presence known through the glow of a lantern that used to hang at the front of his train.  Visitors have even commented about how the light at the end of the tree-draped and eerie dirt road never seems to get any closer…even the farther you drive down the road.

Check out some of the spooky pictures below!

