The Last Blockbuster Store has a Twitter Account and It’s Hilarious

August 5, 2017 9:08 PM
Filed Under: Blockbuster, The Last, Twitter
Photographer: Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Did you know the last Blockbuster has it’s own Twitter account.

Apparently the last Blockbuster likes to make jokes, a lot. Can you blame them when they’re the last of a one. One of the twitter account holders told the Daily Dot, “This account is actually run by a few of us at the store. We’re a small operation, so we take turns running social media, working the registers, and cleaning out the return drop box. A lot of people seem to think it’s a trash receptacle even though we taped up a sign that says it’s for movies and games only.” Check out some of these hilarious Tweets below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live