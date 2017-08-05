The Last Blockbuster Store has a Twitter Account and It’s Hilarious

Did you know the last Blockbuster has it’s own Twitter account.

Apparently the last Blockbuster likes to make jokes, a lot. Can you blame them when they’re the last of a one. One of the twitter account holders told the Daily Dot, “This account is actually run by a few of us at the store. We’re a small operation, so we take turns running social media, working the registers, and cleaning out the return drop box. A lot of people seem to think it’s a trash receptacle even though we taped up a sign that says it’s for movies and games only.” Check out some of these hilarious Tweets below.

We're watching Titanic and the boobs part starts in like 15 minutes if you guys wanna get down here. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 30, 2017

Just a reminder VCR rentals will not fit through our QuickDrop return slot no matter how hard you kick them. Thx. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 20, 2017

Whoever left the piñata in the alley: We'll give you one more day to claim it before we bash it open. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) July 14, 2017

The VAST majority of the crimes committed on our property get solved. — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) June 26, 2017