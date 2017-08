Of the many things we’re constantly fascinated with on the internet the latest is one that’s more deceptive than it is delicious. A photo of a few snakes has made its rounds all over the internet because it appears to look more like doughnuts! Take a look for yourself below.

The photo was uploaded by Twitter user, Beatriizz__, and has had the internet talking about glazed doughnuts. If this photo made you do a double take you are not alone.

so are these donuts shaped like snakes or just regular snakes? https://t.co/fPGPTUmerm — KristinašŸ¦€ (@gorggkay_) August 5, 2017

I thought these were glazed donuts https://t.co/otaaidOF0T — mikala (@mikalawalker) August 4, 2017

i thought it was a messed up doughnut at first pic.twitter.com/4WAvnf6ZDx — amber (@cherriesnwineee) August 5, 2017

So you mean to tell me these aren't glazed donuts?? https://t.co/aFXWMFGX5t — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) August 4, 2017

My eyes first landed here and thought these were Donuts pic.twitter.com/EviMNTcUm6 — JonathanšŸ‡µšŸ‡·Martinez (@ThatLatino973) August 5, 2017

what highlighter are they wearing https://t.co/WDKd0eojk2 — thomas halbert (@ThomasBeautyy) August 5, 2017

At least we weren’t the only ones tricked!