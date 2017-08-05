[PHOTO] Caitlyn Jenner Spotted Wearing ‘MAGA’ Hat After Bashing Pres. Trump

After President Trump created a ban on transgender people being part of the military, Caitlyn Jenner, took on to Twitter, bashing the president about it. Though, she was seen with a MAGA cap, meaning she still supports the president?

According to People.com, Jenner posted this on Twitter, after hearing the ban of transgenders in the military:

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

In her website, she posted a longer statement:

“I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country’s uniform. Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm’s way,” she says. “Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops.”

She concludes: “America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you.”

Check out the photo here

-Marco A. Salinas