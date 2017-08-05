Daniel-san And Johnny Are Back In ‘The Karate Kid’ TV Sequel

It’s not really surprising that a TV sequel to the three decades-old blockbuster movie The Karate Kid is debuting next year. What is a little stunning is the fact that it’s coming to YouTube Red (an online subscription service) and that it’s going to be a comedy!

Cobra Kai is going to be a 10-episode half-hour comedy starring Ralph Macchio as “Daniel LaRusso” and William Zabka as his nemesis “Johnny Lawrence” (just as they were in the 1984 movie). But this time, Johnny’s reopening the Cobra Kai dojo, and Daniel’s having a tough time living without his mentor Mr. Miyagi (originally played by Pat Morita: who passed away in 2005).

Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine) along with Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold and Kumar) are writing the script (now we see the “comedy” aspect!). Macchio and Zabka pitched the series to everyone from AMC to Netflix to Amazon to Hulu: but in the end, YouTube Red landed the show.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

