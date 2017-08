He is known for getting in the right shape for all his roles.

Christian Bale has gained weight again for another coveted role. This time the Oscar winning actor will play former Vice President Dick Chaney. Christian Bale was spotted by X17Online who posted pictures of his latest weight gain for the role. The last time Bale gained weight for a role was for American Hustle in 2013. Bale Gained 40 pounds for the role who knows how far he’ll go this time. Check out the pics below.