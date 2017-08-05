Cast Of ‘Will & Grace’ Received Mind-Blowing Gifts From NBC After Season 1

It’s nice to feel appreciated.

In the most recent issue of Entertainment Weekly, Will & Grace stars Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes did some reminiscing while chatting-up news of their show’s reboot.

Back in August of 1999, the four were taken out to lunch to celebrate the success of the show’s first season. Little did they know the lunch would end with four matching Porsche Boxsters (complete with bows on the top) for each of them out in the parking lot (probably like the one pictured above): gifted by NBC executives! From what Eric McCormack said, NBC didn’t gift items like this to the casts of other NBC shows: and it was especially cool because they kept it quiet…no reporters or photographers were there to capture the surprise.

So what did the four do with their brand new shiny Porsches? Sean Hayes immediately sold his so he could pay the bills. Eric McCormack drove his for a bit, but then put it up for auction for Project Angel Food. Debra Messing held on to hers for 11-years. As for Megan Mullally? After about a year she sold her Porsche because it freaked her miniature poodle out!

Source: New York Daily News

