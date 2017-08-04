Wichita State University Made a Pretty Noticeable Typo on the Water Tower

August 4, 2017 10:01 PM
Filed Under: Typo, Water Tower, Wichita State University
(Photo by: Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Well that’s a little embarrassing.

You can always fix a typo in a text message but when it’s something so big and the world see’s, it’s a little hard to hide. Wichita State University recently repainted a local water and immediately everyone noticed a big typo on it. What was supposed to say  “Wichita State University,” instead said “Wichita Staty Universite.” Two letters make such a big difference. It didn’t take long for social media to make jokes about it. The sign has since been changed to its proper spelling. Check out all the jokes and pics below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live