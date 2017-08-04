Vin Diesel Spearheading Reboot Of “Miami Vice”

Miami Vice could soon be returning to our screens.

The reboot is currently under the direction of Vin Diesel’s production company One Race Television, which of course is the production team behind The Fast and the Furious franchise. One Race will apparently partner with Chris Morgan Productions, which is headed by Chris Morgan, who has written six of the Furious films to date.

The original Miami Vice aired on NBC for five seasons between 1984 and 1990 with executive producer Michael Mann, who went on to produce and direct the 2006 film adaptation of the series which starred Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

Details are still being hammered out at the moment, and no executive producers have been assigned to the project, although most likely, Morgan, Diesel, and Peter Macmanus, who will also write the script for the series, will serve as EPs.

Via Variety

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter