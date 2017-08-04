Vin Diesel Spearheading Reboot Of “Miami Vice”

August 4, 2017 6:16 AM By JT
Filed Under: Miami Vice, NBC, Reboot, teleivision, The Fast and the Furious, Vin Diesel
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for NALIP)

Miami Vice could soon be returning to our screens.

The reboot is currently under the direction of Vin Diesel’s production company One Race Television, which of course is the production team behind The Fast and the Furious franchise.  One Race will apparently partner with Chris Morgan Productions, which is headed by Chris Morgan, who has written six of the Furious films to date.

The original Miami Vice aired on NBC for five seasons between 1984 and 1990 with executive producer Michael Mann, who went on to produce and direct the 2006 film adaptation of the series which starred Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

Details are still being hammered out at the moment, and no executive producers have been assigned to the project, although most likely, Morgan, Diesel, and Peter Macmanus, who will also write the script for the series, will serve as EPs.

Via Variety

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live