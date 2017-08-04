VIDEO: Rhino Decides To Take A Casual Stroll Down The Highway

Just a rhino charging at traffic, while an Indian couple commentate with Hank Marvin on the radio. That's all. pic.twitter.com/1WG8Nt2EMb — Ste.A (@sarm0161) August 4, 2017

Not much to see here folks. Just a rhino taking a casual stroll down an Indonesian road. Sure, he charges a couple of cars, but that’s just a fact of life if you live near Rhinos. He’s honestly kind of cute, well maybe just a little bit.

One things for sure, these drivers are handling that rhino a lot better than most people. A bear charging a car can be pretty scary but a rhino is on a whole different level. That thing could easily take down a car. In fact, a rhino is probably the only animal out there that could flip a mini van with ease.

Via Barstool Sports