VIDEO: Rhino Decides To Take A Casual Stroll Down The Highway

August 4, 2017 4:43 PM
Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Not much to see here folks. Just a rhino taking a casual stroll down an Indonesian road. Sure, he charges a couple of cars, but that’s just a fact of life if you live near Rhinos. He’s honestly kind of cute, well maybe just a little bit.

One things for sure, these drivers are handling that rhino a lot better than most people. A bear charging a car can be pretty scary but a rhino is on a whole different level. That thing could easily take down a car. In fact, a rhino is probably the only animal out there that could flip a mini van with ease.

