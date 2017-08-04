Stallone Confirms He’ll Be Fighting Drago In ‘Creed 2’

After the massive success of the most recent installment in the Rocky franchise, ‘Creed,’ a sequel was a sure thing. Well Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that the infamous Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren, will be returning to the big screen. Drago famously killed Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky IV’ so there’s definitely some bad blood between the Russian and Apollo’s son, Adonis.

Stallone didn’t stop there. He also confirmed that Rocky and Drago will face off again. Stallone said that, “You know I gotta hit Drago once.” We don’t have much to go off plot wise, but many are speculating that Adonis will end up fighting Drago’s son.

