Rowlett Couple Surprises Their Kids With Their Newly Adopted Baby Sister

August 4, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: adoption, Baby, couple, Girl, kids, parents, Surprise
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Surprise! You’re getting another sister, right now!

Rowlett couple, Shane and Kasi Pruitt, gave their four other children a huge and completely unexpected surprise. A brand new 3 week old baby sister.

The Pruitts had been praying for a baby. Of course they weren’t sure when it would happen, adoption can take months or even years. However, on July 27th, the two got a call from their lawyer that there was a baby ready to come home as soon as possible.

So the Pruitts took the opportunity to surprise their kiddos. The reaction is priceless!

Yes, we are in a full on ugly cry right now!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live