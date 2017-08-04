Rocky Will Land One Punch on Ivan Drago in Creed 2

August 4, 2017 8:00 PM
DING! DING! I hear a rematch brewing, and no not from Mayweather.

Sylvester Stallone revealed not to long ago that the script for Creed 2 is officially done and that it will feature Ivan Drago as the main antagonist. Stallone made it clear that it isn’t just going to be a cameo or some sort of stand-in appearance. Sly recently told TMZ that he will punch Drago at least once in the film. “It wouldn’t be a party without Drago, would it? I’m gonna punch him. You know I gotta hit Drago once.” No other details about the script have been revealed. What do you think? are you excited for Creed 2 a little bit more now?

