Really Gross Facts About Your Swimming Pool

It’s almost time to head back to school. Summer is coming to an end. So,why not take this opportunity to ruin swimming pools! Yay!

Actually, these Gross Facts About Your Pool might even send you screaming back to school. You may also want to take a hot, steamy scrub in the tub too. Whatever you choose, we can all thank Buzzfeed for killing our swimming spirits.

So where should we begin?

Let’s start with rain. After a heavy rain, sometimes your pool can turn green within 48 hours. That “green” color is bacteria that could contain E.coli! Not to mention, we as humans, carry a small amount of fecal matter on our bodies. When we swim, that washes off into the pool. And so does everyone else’s fecal matter! As for the chlorine in your pool, sadly, it doesn’t kill bacteria like we all assume it does. And perhaps the final straw for swimming…1 in 5 people admit to peeing in the pool.

Anyone else feeling really dirty right now?