Man Shoots Armadillo On His Property; Bullet Ricochets Off Shell And Hits Him In The Face

An East Texas man learned the hard way not to mess with Texas.

The unidentified man walked outside his home in Marietta early Thursday morning around 3am when he saw the creature roaming around on his property. He retrieved his firearm, and opened fire. Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said, “”His wife was in the house. He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo.”

Poor armadillo, we know. But wouldn’t you know it, at least one of those bullets was deflected, and it bounced all the way back to the shooter himself, striking it in the face. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital where his mouth was wired shut, and he’s expected to be fine.

The armadillo, however, we have no idea how it’s doing. It ran off after the escapade, and according to Sheriff Rowe, “We didn’t find the armadillo.”

Via CBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter