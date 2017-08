Friday, August 4

It’s a Lost 80s Weekend on 100.3 Jack-fm, so we decided to revive some songs you LOVE, but may not have heard SINCE the ’80s.

A Flock of Seagulls- Space Age Love Song

Motley Crue-Smoking in the Boys Room

Berlin-The Metro

Simple Minds-Alive & Kicking

Lita Ford-Kiss Me Deadly

Johnny Hates Jazz-Shattered Dreams

INXS-Devil Inside

Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock-It Takes Two

Peter Gabriel-Big Time