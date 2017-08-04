Hopeful Texas Drivers Will Now Have To Pass A Distracted Driver Course To Get Their License

August 4, 2017
(Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s a tale that’s all too familiar.  From major incidents like accidents to collisions to minor annoyances like being stuck behind a stopped vehicle at a green light, drivers everywhere are becoming too distracted by their phones.

Fortunately, Texas is hoping to eliminate the problem before it becomes a major, dire issue of concern.  Sidney Hernandez is a hopeful driver from Fort Worth preparing for a new test that will be implemented by the state for all future potential drivers.

Beginning the 1st of September, anyone applying for a license in the state of Texas will be required to take a test examining the dangers of distracted driving, aka, using your darn phone while driving!  Those up to 24 years old will be required to take a six-hour test, and first time drivers older than that will be required to take a one-hour test.

Tina Young, a driver’s ed instructor says she sees the problem with drivers of all ages.  “Adults are the same way, too.  I’ve seen anyone from the ages of 14 to 40 or 50.  People are the same way with their phone.  People have got it in their hand constantly.”

