As it turns out, you CAN have too much of a good thing, or a bad thing.

The guys from ASAP Science are out with a second edition of “This Much Will Kill You”. Basically they take a look every day products we use and see how much it will take to kill you. For example, toothpaste, oranges, acceleration, and even x-rays can kill you! In massive amounts of course.

Well, that was fun! And a little depressing.