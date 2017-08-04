Dunkin’ Donuts Could Soon Be Changing Its Name

Dunkin’ Donuts’ slogan, America Runs on Dunkin’ might now seem more fitting as the company is looking into changing its name. A Dunkin’ Donuts recently opened in Pasadena, California that’s simply called “Dunkin.” The company says the change a simpler, more informal name we all know them by is a way to appeal to customers that want something other than just doughnuts, such as their drinks and sandwiches.

Dunkin’ Donuts to Open in Pasadena Debuting Rebranded Look for Popular Chain https://t.co/L85wPSeAgc pic.twitter.com/LgsP3TVz9J — Pasadena News Now (@news_pasadena) July 31, 2017

The company has released a statement on the name changing, saying there’s more to Dunkin’ than just the doughnuts.

“While we remain the number one retailer of donuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.”

Fortunately, Dunkin’s menu isn’t changing and you can still get a cup of your favorite coffee or a dozen munchkins, even if it has a different name.