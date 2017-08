Chris Cornell passed earlier this year after performing in Detroit.

Today, his 12-year-old daughter, Toni, took the stage, clad in all white, and performed a stirring rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as a tribute to her late father, along with his best friend, late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

A moving and beautiful tribute to Chris Cornell & Chester Bennington this morning from Chris' daughter Toni and @RyanTedder… pic.twitter.com/0iFlHxs616 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017

Toni told the gathered crowd, “It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them.”

So sweet!

Via People