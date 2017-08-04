Bride Arrested For Pulling Gun On Husband Hidden Under Wedding Dress

Shortly after a couple said I do, rather than being whisked away to an exotic honeymoon, the bride was put in handcuffs and led to jail.

Kate Elizabeth Prichard started a fight with her new husband mere hours after the ceremony when they began to fight. Believe it or not, alcohol was involved. They were drinking outside a local motel, when all of a sudden, Prichard pulled a gun she had hidden somewhere in her wedding dress, pointed it at her new husband’s head, and pulled the trigger.

Thankfully, the gun was not loaded, but that didn’t stop Prichard from loading the 9 mm with a single round, and firing the weapon into the air. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF, “Responding officers let the husband know the honeymoon was over and his new wife was going to jail.

Police took Prichard to jail, while she was still in her wedding dress, where she was charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was released from jail on a $15,ooo bond.

Via NY Post

