Robert Hardy will always be best known for his role in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series. Hardy played none other than Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic. Hardy starred in a total of four ‘Potter’ films as Fudge. Though Fudge may be his most recognizable role, Hardy enjoyed a nearly 70 year career in film, TV, and theater. He was also well known for a role onĀ “All Creatures Great and Small,” and had played Winston Churchill several times.

Hardy passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday.

Via TMZ