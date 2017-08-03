Texas Woman Invites the Obamas to Her Wedding and Receives a Sweet Reply

August 3, 2017 11:49 AM
(Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A woman from San Antonio invited the Obamas to her wedding, and they actually replied. Twitter user, Brooke Allen of San Antonio, took to social media to share the response her mother, Liz Whitlow, received after she sent a wedding invitation to Michelle and Barack Obama back in March.

The letter reads:

“Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.”

The photo of the letter quickly went viral prompting other users to share the correspondence they’ve received from the Obamas as well for a different number of occasions.

