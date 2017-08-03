Texas Woman Invites the Obamas to Her Wedding and Receives a Sweet Reply

A woman from San Antonio invited the Obamas to her wedding, and they actually replied. Twitter user, Brooke Allen of San Antonio, took to social media to share the response her mother, Liz Whitlow, received after she sent a wedding invitation to Michelle and Barack Obama back in March.

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

The letter reads:

“Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.”

The photo of the letter quickly went viral prompting other users to share the correspondence they’ve received from the Obamas as well for a different number of occasions.

I sent a hs grad announcement last year & got this back. 😁 they're so awesome. pic.twitter.com/gnB5KoHAiu — yo👁‍🗨adrienne (@kperrypotato) August 2, 2017

Girl I got me one for graduation! pic.twitter.com/5kV49IgfcF — King Jaz🖤🥀 (@Jazzzzy_Jaz) August 2, 2017

My grandma passed away and I received this ❤ he actually met her more then once and visited our family restraunt just for pueblo green chile pic.twitter.com/HmnUGhxtoz — Destiny Lucero (@Lucero_Destiny2) August 2, 2017