Student Animation Film Goes Viral For Exploring Same-Gender Crush!

August 3, 2017 8:40 AM By JT
Filed Under: Animation, beth david, couple, crush, esteban bravo, Gender, in a heartbeat, lgbtq, Ringling School of Art and Design, Romance, short film
Beth David and Esteban Bravo wanted to share a special message with their college thesis project a year and a half ago.  They did not expect nearly half the reaction they received, though.

Their short film, In A Heartbeat, has garnered over 2.4 million views in just over a day, and explores a same-gender crush.

David told NBC News, “The original pitch was a story between a boy and a girl.  But it wasn’t until we made it about a same-gender crush that the idea really started to take form and resonate with Esteban and I.  We realized that we had something that could potentially be really special to us.”

Bravo told NBC News, With [“In a Heartbeat”], we wanted to challenge the preconceived notion that LGBTQ content is not appropriate or suitable for younger audiences.  It’s an innocent and lighthearted story about a boy and his crush that we hope will resonate with younger people regardless of their background.”

Great job, y’all!

