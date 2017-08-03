The Rolling Stones to Release New ‘From The Vault’ Collection

By Abby Hassler

The Rolling Stones will release the fifth addition to their ongoing “From the Vault” series later this year. From The Vault: Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015 will arrive Sept. 29.

Related: Rolling Stones to Return to the Studio

This latest release showcases the band’s only full-length live performance of their 1971 Sticky Fingers record at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, May 20, 2015.

This From The Vault release includes classic hits, such as “Wild Horses,” “Brown Sugar,” “Dead Flowers” and many more. The package includes a DVD & Blu-ray release with interviews from the band and full-length performances.