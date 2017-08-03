Restaurant Grants Woman’s Dying Wish by Shipping a Milkshake Hundreds of Miles Away

Grab some tissues for this story because it’s one that’ll surely warm your heart. A Facebook post that has now gone viral shares a story about the extraordinary lengths one friend and a restaurant made to fulfill someone’s dying wish. Meet Emily Pomeranz. Emily, 50, was recently moved to a hospice in Arlington, Virginia, after doctors diagnosed her with pancreatic cancer. When her friend, Sam Klein, payed a visit, he asked Emily if there was anything at all that she wanted and found out that she had one last wish – a very simple wish– to enjoy a mocha milkshake from Tommy’s Restaurant in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where the two grew up together.

Tommy continue’s in his post that has now been shared thousands of times.

“Knowing that she couldn’t travel to Cleveland, I emailed the general information email address on Tommy’s website, asking if there was a way to get a milkshake the 375 miles from Coventry Road to Arlington, Virginia where she was in hospice.”

Later, owner Tommy Fello himself called Klein and agreed to help him out with this request. It was a request Tommy had never received before but he was glad to be a part of it.

Klein added, “This was a huge surprise. She was thrilled. She shared it with her family. She talked about it for days and days. She shared the story with her friends back in Cleveland and here in the D.C. area. It was something that made everyone smile. A woman’s request for one last milkshake from her favorite restaurant. Wish granted!”