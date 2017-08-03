Queen Elizabeth Drinks 4x Per Day

File this under ‘alcohol may be good for you’ anecdotes.

The Queen of England is 91 years old and is the longest reigning monarch in British history. Maybe we finally know the secret to her longevity.

According to a report in Business Insider, Queen Elizabeth II enjoys four cocktails every day.

A gin and Dubonnet cocktail before lunch, a glass of wine with lunch, a dry martini in the evening, and a glass of champagne before bed.

The Queen’s cousin, Margaret Rhodes, says she never deviates from those drink choices.

Cheers to the Queen!