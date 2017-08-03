Pearl Jam Tease ‘Let’s Play Two’ Wrigley Field Concert Film

By Abby Hassler

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is not shy about his love for the Chicago Cubs. The band kicked this passion up another notch today (August 3) by teasing a concert film titled Let’s Play Two, which was shot during their August 2016 2-night stand at Wrigley Field.

“The first time you walk into Wrigley Field, it’s like stepping into Oz,” Vedder says in the video. No word yet on an official release date, as the group only revealed it would be “coming soon.” Fans are encouraged to enter their email addresses on the film’s website for updates.

Watch the Let’s Play Two trailer below.