Peanut Butter & Jelly Oreos Exist And They’ll Be Your Favorite Lunchtime Snack

PB&J Oreos are reportedly making their way exclusively to Kroger shelves just in time for the back-to-school season. You read that correctly: Peanut Butter and Jelly Oreos.

Popular food blog Junk Banter shared a photo of the drool-worthy packaging, and beyond looking insanely delicious, it oozes back-to-school vibes.

Since the cookie is blonde, it’s probably going to taste like standard shortbread — which is not a problem considering the creamy goodness on the inside will literally taste like your former lunchbox staple.

-source via elitedaily.com