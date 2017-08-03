Peanut Butter & Jelly Oreos Exist And They’ll Be Your Favorite Lunchtime Snack

August 3, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, jelly, new, Oreo, PB&J, peanut butter
Photo by Getty

PB&J Oreos are reportedly making their way exclusively to Kroger shelves just in time for the back-to-school season. You read that correctly: Peanut Butter and Jelly Oreos.

Popular food blog Junk Banter shared a photo of the drool-worthy packaging, and beyond looking insanely delicious, it oozes back-to-school vibes.

Since the cookie is blonde, it’s probably going to taste like standard shortbread — which is not a problem considering the creamy goodness on the inside will literally taste like your former lunchbox staple.

-source via elitedaily.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live