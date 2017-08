Sometimes you miss a spot shaving. Hey, it happens. Some women would try to hide their excess of hair, and some would rather not have the world see it. There’s no shame either way.

Jessica Simpson is one of those people who doesn’t care if the world sees how hairy she is. She posted a picture on her Instagram page captioning the pic “Missed a spot.”

Missed a spot… A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Keep being real, Jessica. We love it!

Via Huffington Post

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter