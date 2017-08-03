Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1981

Thursday, August 3
The year was 1981. On August 3rd, MTV was still in its FIRST WEEK on the air! Justice was also served later in the month, as John Lennon’s killer was sentenced to 20 years to life behind bars. Here are the songs that were ripping up the charts on this day in ’81!
Hall & Oates-You Make My Dreams Come True
Billy Squier-The Stroke
Pointer Sisters-Slow Hand
Phil Collins-In The Air Tonight
Squeeze-Tempted
Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes
Journey-Who’s Crying Now
Rick James-Give It To Me Baby
Rick Springfield-Jessie’s Girl