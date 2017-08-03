Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1981

August 3, 2017 9:50 AM
Thursday, August 3

The year was 1981.  On August 3rd, MTV was still in its FIRST WEEK on the air!  Justice was also served later in the month, as John Lennon’s killer was sentenced to 20 years to life behind bars.  Here are the songs that were ripping up the charts on this day in ’81!

 

Hall & Oates-You Make My Dreams Come True

Billy Squier-The Stroke

Pointer Sisters-Slow Hand

Phil Collins-In The Air Tonight

Squeeze-Tempted

Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes

Journey-Who’s Crying Now

Rick James-Give It To Me Baby

Rick Springfield-Jessie’s Girl

