How Do We Feel About The Latest Beauty Trend: Ear Makeup?

Beauty trends change like the wind. Every day it seems someone has found a new combination of makeup that ends up looking amazing! Sometimes, people find new ways to apply makeup, and it looks amazing! Sometimes, people find new places to apply makeup. But does it look amazing, though?
One of the latest trends involves putting makeup…on your ears! Up till now, an earring or two was enough to keep your lobes looking fresh, but it appears that this is no longer the case.
Check out some ear makeup revolutionaries below!
FESTIVAL 🌸 tag a friend who you want to take with you to coachella 💘 ____ this look is inspired by @bybrookelle 💘 ____ base is @katvondbeauty tattoo lock it foundation & concealer. brows are @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow in dark brown as well as ABH glow kit in "starburst". Eyes are @morphebrushes 35B palette and the blue dots are @jeffreestarcosmetics "breakfast at Tiffany's". Lashes are @benefitcosmetics roller lash mascara & lips are @nyxcosmetics lip lingerie in "baby doll".
Would you rock it?
Via Diply