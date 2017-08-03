Fall Out Boy Postpones New Album “MANIA” Till 2018

Well that’s a bummer.

For all you hardcore Fall Out Boy fans waiting for their new album to drop, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. Vocalist Patrick Stump took to twitter to let everyone know that they are postponing the album MANIA, and that it will be released on January 19th, 2018. Stump says that “The album just really isn’t ready, and it felt very rushed.” As of right now the band is still set to go on tour later this year. Do you think the new album will be worth the wait? Check out the message below.