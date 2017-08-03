Country Music Legend Willie Nelson Is Not Dead; He Was A Victim Of A Death Hoax

Country Music legend Willie Nelson is not dead.

His management and lawyer have both confirmed to separate news outlets that the singer and Austin resident is alive after WLS news radio in Chicago reported unconfirmed reports that he had passed.

Just before 6:00 am this morning WLS tweeted that the 84-year-old had died.

Multiple people in the Country music industry have told @JohnHowellWLS & @RamblinRay890 that Willie Nelson has passed. Still confirming atm — WLS-AM 890 (@wlsam890) August 3, 2017

Shortly after that, KXAN news in Austin reported that his management confirmed that Nelson was alive.

Amid rumors, Willie Nelson's management tells KXAN that the Red Headed Stranger is NOT dead.#WokeUpStillNotDeadAGAIN #willienelson — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) August 3, 2017

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle also confirmed the non-death of the legendary singer songwriter via his lawyer

I just spoke with Willie Nelson's lawyer – And I am thrilled to report, Willie is alive, well and as always… AWESOME @msnbc — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) August 3, 2017

This is not the first time Nelson has hit the internet death hoax. But like a lot of things for Nelson, he survives and continues on.