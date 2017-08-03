Can You Do Twitter’s Weird Finger Challenge?

It’s time for another weird internet challenge. Pop your knuckles and shake out your hands, things are about to get intense.

Most of us can cross our fingers. If you’re extra awesome you can cross all your fingers on the same hand. And if you have no bones, your fingers might end up like this!

Today I discovered I can do THIS with my left hand. Send me your pics if you can do it too! pic.twitter.com/gL4dohHzOF — Jessica Lima (@jessicalima) August 2, 2017

What the heck is going on here? Is anyone else getting anxiety over this situation?

Ok, best we can tell, that’s her thumb on the bottom, followed by her pinky, which is covered by her middle finger. Then her ring finger is crossed over the middle, sitting under her pointer finger.

Now, we’ve all tried it and failed miserably. No one has even come close! Try if you dare!