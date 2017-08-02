Unleash Your Inner Lumberjack At Dallas Axe Throwing!

Unleash your primitive selves at Dallas’ latest entertainment stop: Dallas Axe Throwing.

Believe it or not, it’s exactly what it sounds like. You and a group of friends gather at the indoor facility, and throw a ton of axes at giant chunks of wood. Your chucking these things at giant dart boards, so there is some level of sportsmanship involved.

The Richardson facility offers a variety of games, including Axe Tic-Tac-Toe, and each team is required to come up with a punny name, such as “Axe-l Rose,” or “Axe Body Spray.”

Lone Star Adventure: Dallas Axe Throwing https://t.co/iFtwb9fL2M pic.twitter.com/db82iru9Yb — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) July 31, 2017

Dallas Axe Throwing is located at 715 Glenville Road, No. 400 in Richardson.

Via Dallas Observer

