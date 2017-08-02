Teenage Boy Decides To Exit Plane Through The Emergency Exit

Any kid who’s been on a plane has looked at the little ‘what to do in an emergency’ pamphlets and dreamed of sliding down those fun looking big yellow slides. Well, this teen decided to take matters into his own hands and do just that. A Copa Airlines flight had just landed in San Francisco when a teenage passenger “unexpectedly” got up and opened the emergency exit.

The slide didn’t deploy though. So, the kid kind of just slid down the wing of the plane. One passenger described the chaotic moment: “Everyone was just screaming. This guy, I see him jump on the wing, and then he starts climbing down the wing and then he just runs.”

Luckily the boy was not injured. He was detained by construction crews on the ground before being taken into custody by airport officials. In the video below you can see the Copa Airlines plane stopped with its emergency door wide open.

Via Huffington Post