[PHOTO] Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Release New Treat For Your Sweet Tooth

August 2, 2017 8:27 PM
Krispy Kreme and Reese’s announces a new type of doughnut that will make you feel like you’re in chocolate heaven, said in an article on E! Online.

This Friday, you can try the NEW Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup donut!! Imagine this, the outer layer is the famous Krispy Kreme taste that you have always tasted, BUT with a Reese’s Peanut Butter cup filling inside?? That sounds so amazingly good!!

As it tops out with chocolate icing and chocolate and peanut butter drizzle.

To check out the photo, click here! I can’t wait to try it on Friday!! Are you?

 

-Marco A. Salinas

