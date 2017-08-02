[PHOTO] Justin Bieber Breaks Silence After His Tour Cancellation

In an article on E! Online, it has been two weeks since he cancelled his tour, which included Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on July 29th, and everyone in his staff spoke about it, except him. Though, he finally did break the silence on to why he did.

He posted a really long lengthy message on his Instagram, telling his fans that he loves them and that his insecurities got the best of him.

Since his news broke out on Instagram, we believe that he may have cancelled it because he has been dedicated himself to the Hillsong Church. He has been working on himself and surrounding himself with closest friends and family to support him during this time.

