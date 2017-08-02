One Still Missing After Minneapolis School Building Explosion

August 2, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, building, Explosion, Minneapolis, Minnehaha Academy, School
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

A gas buildup caused a massive explosion at the Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The explosion collapsed a large portion of the building, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others.

All but one person have been accounted for, but Fire and Rescue must first asses the safety of the blast zone before they attempt any rescue operations. Both the missing person and the victim have been identified as Minnehaha Academy staff members. The nine people who were hospitalized after the blast are all adults. All summer program students have been accounted for.

The explosion was caused by contractors who were working on the building.

Via CNN

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live