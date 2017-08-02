One Still Missing After Minneapolis School Building Explosion

A gas buildup caused a massive explosion at the Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The explosion collapsed a large portion of the building, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others.

All but one person have been accounted for, but Fire and Rescue must first asses the safety of the blast zone before they attempt any rescue operations. Both the missing person and the victim have been identified as Minnehaha Academy staff members. The nine people who were hospitalized after the blast are all adults. All summer program students have been accounted for.

The explosion was caused by contractors who were working on the building.

Via CNN