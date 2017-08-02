Obsessed Fan Gets Restraining Order From Kendall Jenner

Yes, they’re a lot of creeps out there, well, that’s what Kendall thought. According to TMZ, Kendall files a restraining order against an obsessed male fan, because he’s been sending her some creepy love letters.

Jenner’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, was in front of a judge in downtown Los Angeles, where he presented the letters to the judge, in which was enough to grant her the restraining order against the obsessed fan, Thomas Hummel.

The restraining order states that he can’t be 100 yards away, can’t contact her in any way, and he can’t own any handguns or weapons for 3 years. Hummel had been sending love letters since last year in which became hostile to her and was bullying her.

-Marco A. Salinas