New IKEA Grand Prairie Needs 300 Employees

The new IKEA in Grand Prairie, located on the east side of State Highway 161 and Mayfield Rd, north of I-20, is now hiring, according to CBS 11.

IKEA plans to open this fall, and needs 300 employees to make it happen.

IKEA store manager Matt Hunsicker says, ““We are thrilled to offer interested job seekers diverse positions with limitless opportunity at a global company known for being a great place to work. IKEA offers a variety of positions for different coworkers’ interests so they can enjoy their job and contribute successfully. We believe it is as fun to work at IKEA as it is to shop at IKEA.”

The Swedish company offers full medical and dental care to workers of 20 hours or more per week, with eligibility for domestic partners and children.

For more details concerning applying with IKEA, click SeeACareerWithUs.com.

Learn more about IKEA at IKEA-USA.com.